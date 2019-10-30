The Milford girls’ cross country team made school history Oct. 25, winning the first-ever state trophy in girls’ athletics at the school with its second-place team finish in Class C.
“To get second was phenomenal,” Coach Michele Kontor said. “All of them ran as well as we could have asked.”
The Eagles were within 13 points of champion Boone Central/Newman Grove.
Freshman Tandee Masco led the Eagles with a sixth-place finish and time of 20:10.6. Kontor said her goal was to break 19 minutes, but she was 30 seconds behind the leader.
Abbie McGuire finished 21st, Madelyn Mullet 27th, Alayna Piening 52nd, Ashley Kroese 70th and Emma Stutzman 88th.
All six girls ran personal best times for the course, Kontor said. She said after the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational in late September, the course and the weather didn’t matter for the team.
“They pushed each other, and it was great to see their dreams realized,” Kontor said.
Kroese competed at the state meet after missing most of the season with an injury. Kontor said she ran through pain but handled her injury with courage.
“This team has been an important part of her life,” the coach said. “She had a phenomenal career. She has four state medals – she’s the only girl ever to do that (at Milford). That was her goal.”
Fellow senior Emma Stutzman finished her career at state, improving her time by more than two minutes from the UNK meet.
“Both will be hard shoes to fill,” Kontor said.
The boys’ team finished in fifth place, led by Elliott Reitz who placed eighth in 17:05.2. Kontor said he’s been working to break 18 minutes all season. He was also able to finish ahead of Malcolm’s No. 2 runner and was just 10 seconds behind Malcolm’s top runner.
Devon Reitz finished 29th, Carter Roth 31st, Collin Piening 56th, Maddox Baack 61st and Hudson Mullet 62nd.
Devon Reitz ran his career best time on the course in his last high school cross country race. Kontor said he was mad that he couldn’t stay with his brother, though.
“We will miss him,” Kontor said. “He never missed a practice or a meet.”
The fifth-place finish is the Eagles’ best since 2015.
“To be in the top half is really good,” Kontor said. “This is a unique group of kids. They really meshed together to run as one.”
