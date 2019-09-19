Malcolm hosted its annual Boosters Invitational Sept. 12 and 14. Milford finished fourth in the tournament, falling to Malcolm 25-23, 25-21 to open, beating Fairbury 25-22, 25-17, beating Fort Calhoun 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, topping Centennial 25-14, 25-11 and losing to Lincoln Lutheran 25-20, 25-17.
Hannah Kepler recorded 68 kills for Milford, with Nevaeh Stauffer putting up 85 assists.
“They have been fighting hard and have been in every match they have played,” Coach Emily Restau said. “We saw a lot of improvements throughout this week. There was a lot of great moments throughout the Malcolm tournament and a lot of players stepped up in different situation.
“I really like seeing how the girls have each other’s backs when they are on the court and are coming together as one.”
Milford started its week Sept. 10 with a five-set loss to Fillmore Central 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12.
In the match, Kepler recorded 26 kills, and Stauffer delivered 36 assists. Kepler, Stauffer and Jayla Policky had double digits in digs, with 18, 14 and 10, respectively.
The Eagles (5-4) will play in a triangular at David City Thursday, Sept. 19, and in a tournament Saturday, Sept. 21.
