The Crete-Milford seniors picked up their first win of the summer baseball season July 8, topping Malcolm 10-2.
Malcolm scored its runs in the first inning, but Crete-Milford tied the score in the second and took the lead with six runs in the fourth.
In the second inning, Hunter Betts led off with a walk, and Braden Schmeckpeper followed with a home run to center.
With one out and a runner on first in the fourth, Schmeckpeper singled. After Gage Schrunk walked to load the bases, Trenton Stauffer was hit by a pitch to drive in the go-ahead run.
Ethan Zegers was hit to drive in another run, and Travis Sweeney drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
With the bases loaded, Lucas Lenhoff singled to right to drive in two. Kevin Coffey collected an RBI with an infield single to close the scoring in the inning.
Schmeckpeper finished the game 2-3 with two RBIs. Zegers and Lenhoff drove in two runs each, as well.
Crete-Milford (1-9) was supposed to play at Plattsmouth July 11, but the game was canceled.
