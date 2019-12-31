The president and vice president of Key Club, an international student-led organization that offers its members opportunities to learn leadership skills while providing service, will represent Kiwanis International in the 2020 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.
K’lena Schnack, Key Club International president and student at Milford High School, and Kaitlin Cirillo, vice president and student at Parsippany High School in Parsippany, N.J., will be “Soaring with Hope” as they ride on the Kiwanis International Float. The students represent the float’s theme of hope as they are future leaders of their universities, communities and the world.
“This is probably my favorite aspect of serving as president of Key Club International—opportunities that allow me to meet and connect with so many of the K-Families, especially Key Clubbers,” said Schnack, of the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis.
Schnack said riding on the float is an “opportunity to represent the dedication and impact of 250,000 members of Key Club International.”
Cirillo also expressed excitement at the opportunity to represent Key Club, one of the Kiwanis International youth programs, at the Rose Parade.
"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity,” she said. "I am so excited to represent this wonderful organization that has given me so much."
They join Kiwanis International 2019-20 President Daniel Vigneron from Howald, Luxembourg, who is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Vielsalm, and his wife, Fabby, on the float, along with the president and vice president of Circle K International, Kiwanis International’s club for college and university students, and several members of Aktion Club, the only volunteer service club for adults of all abilities.
Dignitaries from the California-Hawaii-Nevada District of Kiwanis also will represent Kiwanis during the New Year’s Day Rose Parade.
Key Club is the oldest and largest student-led service program for high school students, with more than 250,000 members in 5,000-plus clubs in more than 30 nations. Student members learn leadership skills while working with Kiwanis mentors and develop programs and projects to help their schools and communities.
Kiwanis International, a global volunteer service organization, boasts more than 551,000 adult and youth members who annually raise more than US$100 million and dedicate more than 18.5 million hours to strengthen communities and help children. Kiwanis clubs strive to improve their communities by helping children reach their full potential. More info: kiwanis.org.
