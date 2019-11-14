Rosalyn “Rodi” Eberspacher
Feb. 5, 1926 – Sept. 19, 2019
Rosalyn “Rodi” (Morefield) Eberspacher, formerly of Seward County and of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, at age 93.
She was born at her parents’ home in Milford on Feb. 5, 1926, to Frank and Clara (Miller) Morefield. Rosalyn graduated from Milford High School and then attended secretarial school in Lincoln. She became the secretary and later office manager for the John Hancock Company in Lincoln for nearly 30 years.
She and her husband, Ray Eberspacher, were married for almost 50 years and spent many of those years at the Towerpoint Resort in Mesa, Arizona. Rodi gave birth to two daughters, Cheryl (Sherry) and Carol. Unfortunately, Carol only lived for one day, but Rodi was able to enjoy the remainder of her life with Sherry as her loving daughter, and also later as her devoted companion and caregiver.
Rodi played the organ and piano for special events, programs and for her church, Salem United Methodist, near her farm in Nebraska and later in Mesa, Arizona. Anyone who knew her recognized her gift, love and talent for music. It was part of her soul. Even in her much later years, she was astonishingly able to play many songs and hymns. Along with playing the piano and organ, Rodi enjoyed playing recreational and competitive tennis for years. She also taught fitness classes, went swimming and rode her bicycle in Mesa, Arizona.
After moving to assisted living in Colorado, she continued to remain active with other people playing games and participating in sing-alongs and many other activities. She loved God and her family and friends.
Rodi is survived by her daughter, Sherry Flohr of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandson, Cory Flohr and his wife Dawn, of Parker, Colorado; granddaughter, Carrie Nickoloff and her husband Mark of Thornton, Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Nickoloff, Jake Nickoloff and Madison Flohr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Clara (Miller) Morefield; daughter, Carol; and husband, Ray Eberspacher.
There is no memorial service planned in Nebraska. Burial will be in Milford at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate personal stories and memories of Rodi or donations in her name to cancer research and treatment or Milford High School. Forward personal stories and memories to rodieberspacher@gmail.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
