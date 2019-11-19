Nora Lea Stutzman
June 23, 1929 – Nov. 14, 2019
Nora Lea Stutzman was born June 23, 1929, in Cordova to Carl and Velma (Noler) Paulsen, the oldest of six children, and passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at the Greene Place Senior Living Care Center in Seward at age 90. As a young girl, Nora attended country school District 16 near Beaver Crossing, later graduating from Beaver Crossing Public School with the class 1946. On Jan. 1, 1948, Nora was united in marriage to Clair Stutzman at the United Methodist Parsonage in Beaver Crossing. To this union nine children were born, Ronnie, Connie, Scott, Kent, Susan, Janet, Bryan, Terry and James. They were baptized at the Milford Mennonite Church and later became members of West Fairview Mennonite Church.
In her earlier days, Nora Lea taught students at country school districts 39 and 78 for several years. She also was a hard-working farm wife and mother. She enjoyed attending to her large garden, raising chickens and was an avid reader. After her husband’s death in 1986, Nora worked at Sunrise Country Manor as a cook for over 17 years. In her retirement, Nora continued to sew, do other needle work and loved to complete crossword puzzles. She also was an excellent cook and baker.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Ronnie and Amy Stutzman of Milford, Connie and Nelson Bechtold of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania, Scott and Kathy Stutzman of Milford, Kent Stutzman of Agnew, Susan Stutzman of Milford, Janet and Richard Snyder of Seward, Bryan and Lindsay Stutzman of Lincoln, Terry and Jolene Stutzman of Lincoln, and James Stutzman of Glendale Heights, Illinois; 23 grandchildren; one step-grandson; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanne Baack of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Carol Sell of Seward; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Joyce Paulsen of Seward, Robert and Rose Paulsen of Friend, Alice Armstrong of Lynchburg, Tennessee, and JoAnn Stutzman of Westminster, Colorado; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair in 1986; granddaughter, Angela Stutzman in 2006; great-grandson, Trevyn Roth in 2014; a step-great-granddaughter, Harmony Nannen in 2018; brother, Dale Paulsen; daughter-in-law, Karleen Stutzman in 2018; and brothers-in-law, Ellis Stutzman, Ivan Baack and Neil Sell.
A funeral service was held Nov. 19, 2019, at West Fairview Mennonite Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. David Burkey officiated. Vocalists Wayne and Janice Troyer, Chad and Marilyn Martin, Micah and Marlese Anderson and Pat and Lish Kremer sang, “I know Who Holds Tomorrow,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “I Need No Mansion Here Below” and “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be.” The congregation sang, “How Great Thou Art.” Pallbearers were Eric and Todd Jungbluth, Jason, Mitchell and Adam Snyder, Matthew, Brandon and Shawn Stutzman and Ryan Bechtold. Honorary pallbearers were Benjamin Stutzman and Scott Nannen. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
