Leah Albers is passionate about preschool and helping her students learn how to handle difficult emotions.
Albers, the preschool teacher at Milford Elementary, and Elementary Principal Cory Hartman spoke to the Board of Education Oct. 14 about positive behavior supports for preschool students.
Their presentation focused on the Pyramid Model for preschool behaviors, which is what they used to develop three main classroom rules for preschoolers:
• Be Safe
• Be Respectful
• Be Responsible.
“It’s been amazing how much these kids have embraced this whole practice,” Albers said.
As part of those three rules, students are expected to use their ears to listen and eyes to watch and to keep their voices quiet and bodies calm.
Albers talked about strategies she and her paraprofessionals use to help students understand those rules and problem solve during the school day, especially for students who have been identified as needing special education services.
“We really try to take that three hours and 45 minutes of their day and make it as structured as we possibly can and love them as much as we possibly can to get them the same as every other student when they go to kindergarten,” Albers said.
One of those strategies is using peer models—students who already model positive behaviors and befriend and support other students.
Another strategy is using solution kits—a set of picture cards that offer ideas of how a student could solve a problem—which are available to students at all times.
Albers uses an app to share information about classroom activities with parents.
She visits her students’ homes twice a year to meet with their parents.
She encourages them to use the same strategies, like the solution kit cards, at home to bridge the gap between home behaviors and school behaviors.
“These cards help parents be parents,” Superintendent Kevin Wingard said. “I think Leah does a great job of trying to bring those parents along.”
“I feel we’ve created a nice strong bond with these parents,” Albers said.
This is the second year Milford has used the Pyramid Model in the preschool setting.
Teachers and administrators are working to roll the program over into kindergarten and first grades, as well.
“These years that we have with them when they’re this little can make or break them in many ways,” Albers said. “What we do in our classroom is really important.”
