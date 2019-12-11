Lori A. Beel
June 28, 1966 – Dec. 1, 2019
Lori Ann Beel passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at her home with her four boys and husband by her side. She was 53 years young. She was born in Crete on June 28, 1966. She attended Crete High School and went on to get her bachelor’s in elementary education.
Lori’s love for teaching and her passion for inspiring others led her to teach at St. James Catholic School in Crete and Lincoln Public Schools for 30 years. When she wasn’t at work with her students, Lori was at home with her four boys and husband. Her love and faith that she instilled in her family was inspiring. She always made others smile even throughout her fight with cancer. Lori put up a good fight and always had an optimistic outlook on life.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Cole, Quintin, Jesse and Nick; her sister, Linda (Robert) Rahorst; her brothers, Jim (Crystal) Mach, Bill (Dianne) Mach, Dean (Carolyn) Mach, Les (Sue) Mach and Keith (Mary) Mach; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service was held Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Denton. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
