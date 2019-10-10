The Nebraska Department of Labor and the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Welsch Center Gym on the Southeast Community College campus in Milford.
Employers set to attend are listed below, and additional employers may be added.
For more information about the job fair, call Kari Janssen with the Nebraska Department of Labor at (402) 223-6060.
Employers scheduled to attend:
• Department of Health and Human Services
• Department of Corrections
• Caring Friends In-Home Care
• Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
• Tabitha
• Smithfield Farmland
• Heritage Care Center
• Nature’s Variety
• Region V Services
• Constructors Inc.
• Sunrise Country Manor
• Saline Medical Specialties
• U.S. Census Bureau
• Smart Chicken
• Nestle Purina
• Farmers Cooperative
• Allied Universal
• Memorial Health Care Systems
• Wilber Care Center
• Metal-Tech Partners
• Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center
• Greene Place
• Brookdale Seward Heartland Park
• Lancaster Rehabilitation Center
• Department of Veteran Affairs
• Southeast Community College
• Corteva
• Sports Express
• Plains Equipment Group
