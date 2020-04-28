The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership has announced the details of a new promotion for local businesses in Seward County, intended to help businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.
The TIME (Triple Impact Match Event) promotion will be funded by the Legacy Fund for Seward County and Milford/Seward/Utica LB840 Economic Development Programs.
It will encourage customers to invest in businesses by purchasing gift cards/certificates. For each dollar purchased in gift cards/certificates from eligible businesses, there will be a match dollar-for-dollar by the both the Legacy Fund and LB840 funds, up to a designated limit.
These matching funds will go entirely to the eligible business. For example, when a customer purchases a $10 gift card/certificate, the business will receive $10 from the sale of the gift card/certificate, $10 from the Legacy Fund and $10 from LB840 up to a designated limit.
The TIME promotion officially starts May 1 and will end on May 13—only two weeks.
To become eligible to participate, businesses must fill out an application by April 30 at noon. When approved, eligible businesses will receive the official gift card purchase tracking document, along with other marketing materials.
Businesses may apply HERE or contact SCCDP with questions at sewardcountypromotion@gmail.com.
