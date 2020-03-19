CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY: After extending spring break for a week, Concordia University in Seward will begin fully online courses on Monday, March 23.
Interim University President Rev. Russ Sommerfeld said the campus will close to students at that time for the remainder of the semester.
"We have students coming to campus with their families now in orderly fashion to remove belongings, especially things they'll need for classes," Sommerfeld said. "We have quite a few students who will not be able to return for various reasons, some in quarantine and some just too far away to come get their stuff."
Those students can contact the university to make other arrangements.
Campus officials are staggering students' visits to campus to prevent groups of 10 or more people from gathering in one place per government recommendations. The majority of students will be on campus to retrieve their belongings this Saturday.
Sommerfeld said campus offices are closed to the public and most staff are going home. They are required to obtain clearance from administrators if they need to be on campus.
All athletic events and other events planned in conjunction with the university have been canceled or postponed.
The university's Critical Incident Management Team is meeting daily and putting out daily communications on the school's website, specifically regarding coronavirus.
More information is available at www.cune.edu.
SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE: In response to the COVID-19 virus, Southeast Community College has canceled or postponed most events until further notice. These include the following:
• All spring sports and competitions are canceled at the Beatrice Campus.
• Remaining Spring Discovery Days are canceled. Admissions staff is contacting all registered guests to answer questions and help explore other visit opportunities.
• Campus tours will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. Individual campus tours have been canceled for the week of March 16.
• SCC Wellness Centers and gymnasiums are closed to students, faculty and staff until further notice.
• The Phi Theta Kappa academic awards ceremony and luncheon originally scheduled for April 22 in Lincoln has been canceled.
• The Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center will shorten hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.
• The Testing Centers are open, but only a maximum of 10 students can be in the Center at one time because of social distancing recommendations.
• Residence halls in Beatrice and Milford remain open for students at this time.
• Classes will resume online starting March 30. Students are encouraged to contact their instructor for more information.
Additional resources and information are available at www.southeast.edu.
