Donna Stauffer
Sept. 20, 1934 – Sept. 4, 2020
Donna Beckler Stauffer was born Sept. 20, 1934, to William and Anna (Roth) Beckler, and passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lincoln after a brief illness.
She believed what mattered most in life was how you live and love, more importantly your relationship with God in the time allowed between the dash.
Donna graduated from Beaver Crossing High School and was married Aug. 15, 1954, to Orlen Stauffer for 65 years.
Survivors include her children, Darcy and Dan Friedli, Barry and Brenda Stauffer, Lanny and Bonnie Stauffer, all of Milford; her grandchildren, DJ and Sarene Friedli, Deann and Doug Herr, Ryan and Emily Stauffer, Roxanne and Nick Glanzer, John and Tracy Stauffer and Jared Stauffer; her great-grandchildren, Braden, Ashton and Tiegan Friedli, Adyline and Chantz Herr, Roman Stauffer, Knox and Zoey Glanzer and Haysley Stauffer; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Linda Beckler, Friend; brother-in-law, Roland Jantzi, Lebanon, Oregon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vilas and Zona Steckly, Hesston, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orlen in 2019; a grandson, Jacob Stauffer; brothers and brothers-in-law and sisters and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Beckler, Della Beckler, Lillian Beckler, Mary Jantzi, Edna and Wally Stauffer, Orie and Alice Marie Beckler and Bob Beckler.
A private family graveside service will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bellwood Mennonite Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
