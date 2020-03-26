The Seward County Fair has a storied history. For 149 years, it has celebrated agriculture and entertainment for local residents and visitors to the county.
The fair will reach its 150th anniversary in 2020, Aug. 5-9.
“We tried as a fair board to do something special,” Seward County Ag Society member Doug Brand said at the unveiling of a special historical display at the Ag Pavilion March 12.
Agriculture and its history in Seward County from 1870 to 2020 are highlighted throughout the 18 panels of information.
“We started with 12 panels, now it's at 18, and we're planning to do one more this summer and then one of the 150th fair,” Brand said. “We had so much information, we could probably do more.”
A committee of more than a dozen people worked on the display for about six months, Brand said.
The first several panels show pictures and developments in agriculture in Seward County, as well as the effects of world events on local production. It recognizes local people who made significant contributions to the industry over the decades.
Four more panels show the progression of the 4-H Youth Development Program and University of Nebraska Extension, as well as key players in the county like past Extension agents.
Additional panels showcase family entertainment—competitions, musicians and carnivals.
One panel focuses on the March 2019 flooding the fairgrounds endured, including water levels, destruction and clean-up efforts.
The final panel thanks those who were involved in researching and putting together the display. They include Walmart, Casey's General Store and the Seward County Visitors Committee, which provided financial assistance to make the display a reality; Sports Express, which transformed the information, photos, text and graphics into the story panels; and volunteers and fair board members who helped with the research: Keith Niemann, Dennis Kahl, Mary Schluckebier, Gail Brand, Doug Brand, Ann Dobesh, Dorian Krska, Bob Vrbka, Ginny Koranda, Clark Kolterman, Sue Singleton, Sandi Rocker and Beth Birnstihl.
“Every time there's a promotion in this area, it's because Doug Brand had an idea,” Clark Kolterman with the visitors committee said. “On behalf of Seward County, we do thank, salute and honor him.”
Kolterman said the display will be showcased on July 4 and will travel throughout the county over the next few months before the fair.
“It's because people love the fair,” Kolterman said. “They love Seward County, and they love agriculture, and now we have this beautiful keepsake.”
Those who wish to contribute to future display panels can call (402) 641-6404.
This year's county fair concert headliner will be announced on June 5. Brand said new this year will be an all-faith worship service on Aug. 9. The fair board is partnering with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, which is also celebrating 150 years in 2020, to host the service.
