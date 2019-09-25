The Seward County Sheriff's Office is advising Seward County residents to be aware of an out-of-state asphalt company conducting a scam in the area.
A company named Hot Tar & Construction out of Spiro, Oklahoma, has been known to go door to door telling residents they have leftover asphalt from a large job and they will asphalt the resident’s driveway for a discounted price.
When the job is completed, the homeowner is given a bill far above the agreed upon amount, and the work is often of poor quality.
In another scam, the company offers driveway sealing services. It has been discovered that the company sprays used motor oil on the driveway.
One local resident said the company had stopped at her home and offered roof painting for barns and garages.
The group has gone by several names including Harry Cooper’s Asphalt and Maintenance, H and Son's and Cooper’s Sealcoating & Asphalt. The group has been known to operate in several states including North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Ohio, Arkansas and Texas.
Fraud charges against this company are pending in some states.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the Seward County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 643-2359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.