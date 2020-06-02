Charlene Hingst
Sept. 14, 1951 – May 26, 2020
Charlene (Muller) Hingst, 68, of Milford, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Milford of Parkinson's disease.
Char grew up in Scribner, the youngest of three siblings. It was at Scribner schools where she met and later married Marty Hingst. They had celebrated 50 years of marriage in March of 2020. They were involved in education and lived in Elwood and Clay Center before settling in Milford to raise their three children (Heather, Heidi and Kyle) in 1979. Char will be remembered as a gentle and kind person. As her children grew, Char made sure they were involved in school activities, and she enjoyed school plays, chorus and football games. Until Parkinson's disease stopped her, she enjoyed quilting. Char was a strong Christian and was involved in many Bible studies over the years.
Char is survived by her husband, Marty; daughters, Heather (Chris) Bennett of Omaha and Heidi (Nate) Elznic of Colorado; son, Kyle (Kaisha) Hingst of Atlanta; 11 grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Shirck of Texas. Char was preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Beth Muller, and her brother, Daniel Muller.
Private family memorial services are planned. Burial will be in the Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Memorial contributions may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
