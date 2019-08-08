UPDATED 5:11 p.m. Aug. 8:
One person has died in a two-vehicle accident around noon Aug. 8.
Dispatchers received a report of a truck that had smashed into the rear end of a semi near mile marker 384 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80.
According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a camper was traveling westbound on I-80 when it failed to yield to a semi-truck slowing in front of it.
Traffic was slowed down to one lane from a construction zone. The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles.
The accident resulted in one fatality, the pickup driver, and is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Nebraska State Patrol and the Milford and Pleasant Dale volunteer fire and rescue departments also responded.
Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.