Wilford L. Ashbaugh
July 8, 1926 – Dec. 5, 2019
Wilford L. “Ash” Ashbaugh, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Dec. 5, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Per Ash’s request there will be no public service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; his children, Barbara (Jack) Pavlat of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Beverly (Jack) Barber of Temecula, California, and Don of Madison, Wisconsin; and two brothers, Marvin of San Diego and Dick of Surprise, Arizona. He is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Eleanor.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine; a brother, Robert; and a granddaughter, Suzanne.
Ash was born July 8, 1926, in Wilber, the son of Lloyd and Velma Newburn Ashbaugh. He married Alice Mae Javorsky on March 6, 1948, in Lincoln.
Ash was a retired Navy veteran of 26 years, serving proudly in World War II and in the Vietnam Wars. After retirement from the Navy, he was a service technician for Doran Precision Systems for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
Ash was a member of the Naval Fleet Reserve. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of both the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers. Ash was the type of man who could fix anything. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
