The Wilber Meat Market, located at 119 W. Third Street downtown, closed its doors Nov. 16, but not for long.
The market, owned by Terry Hynek since 2008, will reopen under new ownership, namely Russ Karpisek.
Karpisek’s grandparents owned the shop in 1967, and he bought it from them in 1989.
“We’re going back to the way products were before,” Karpisek said.
The shop is famous for its Wilber weiner and other Czech meats such as jaternice, a type of blood sausage.
Hynek told Karpisek not long ago that he was going to close the shop and Karpisek decided to buy it back from him.
Because Karpisek will still work at the State Auditor’s office in Lincoln, the shop will mostly be open in the evenings once things are settled.
“I ask that people be patient with us. We may be limited hours and limited product in the beginning,” Karpisek said.
His wife Jodi and a few other employees will work in the evenings once the business is up and running again.
Karpisek said there is no set timeline for the Wilber Meat Market reopening, as inspections and other business items need to be checked off before opening its doors.
“We hope to open as soon as possible, hopefully by Christmas,” Karpisek said.
