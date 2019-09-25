Representatives of Olsson Associates were present at the Wilber City Council Sept. 10 meeting to present bids on the NRD lake reservoir project, which is located on Shimerda Street near Wilber-Clatonia Public School.
Bids were submitted for two parts of the project: the dam rehabilitation and the recreational area.
Jacob Ellingson and Justin Stark with Olsson discussed the bids for the dam portion, one from VanKirk Bros. Contracting in Sutton for $139,284 and another from Gana Trucking and Excavating in Martell for $79,878.55. The bid was awarded to Gana Trucking.
Gana was the lone bidder for the recreation portion, coming in at $439,316.94.
The council decided to negotiate the second part of the project, as the bid submitted was $73,546.29 over Olsson’s estimated cost.
The council held a special meeting regarding the negotiation Sept. 13 and Sept. 24 in hopes of moving the project forward, but its result was unknown at time of publication.
In another matter, Jennifer Busboom of Blobaum & Busboom P.C. was present for the city’s public hearing and approval of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, which was passed at $15,469,524. This is a 5% increase from last year and includes a property tax increase of 3%.
Next, the council approved a conditional use permit for Lisa and Steve Seyfert to use their home, located at 224 Court Street, as a day care center.
Seyfert said the center will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the work week. Twelve children will be able to be cared for at one time.
The council then discussed a leaky roof on the old American Legion building. The leak was fixed by Getzschman’s Heating LLC but will have to be monitored and inspected annually.
During the meeting, the council renewed its membership with the Southeast Nebraska Development District by approving an annual payment of $1,575.
The council appointed John Brickner to the city’s board of adjustment. He replaces Marvin Sasek.
Finally, the council discussed signing a potential lease with Doug and Hillary Hayek to use their property as the city utility building site, which would be located in the Bin’s Addition of the city.
The next Wilber City Council meeting will be Oct. 8 at the Cultural Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public.
