Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.