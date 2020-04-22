With no activities and no classes on school campuses, districts are taking advantage of the extra time to complete projects that would normally happen during the summer.
Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools is using this time to resurface its track. Jeff Hatcliff, activities director at WCHS, said the project happens every seven to eight years. The top ½ inch or so of the track is removed to get down to the asphalt. Crews from Midwest Tennis and Track in Denison, Iowa, took advantage of the nice weather April 14 and 15 to finish that portion of the job.
“The asphalt is still good,” Hatcliff said.
Crews will return in mid-May to lay a new surface and paint the lane lines. Hatcliff said the track will still be black. The total cost for the project is approximately $130,000. Bids were solicited in the fall and approved in January.
The full project includes the track, the high jump space, pole vault pit and runways for long jump and triple jump.
The track is closed until the new surface is completed, Hatcliff said.
