This year the Wilber-Clatonia FFA chapter competed in the Land Evaluation competition at the Cass County Fairgrounds near Weeping Water.
The team of Jack Fritch, Colby Homolka, Adam Kotas and Sawyer Kunc placed third as a team.
Kotas, Homolka and Braden Jurgens placed in the top 20 in the competition receiving a purple ribbon. Receiving blue ribbons were Haley Spilker, Devin Homolka, Quinn Palmer, and Nathan Patak. Receiving red ribbons were CeCe Meister and Logan Sladek. White ribbon recipients included Nevaeh Honea, Fritch, Wyatt Smith, Dawson Hoover and Conner Herndon.
Other participants were Elizabeth Martinez, Houston Broz, Elsie Woerner, Trenton Kracke, Katie Marsh, Kunc, Jon Zoubek, Cody Zalesky, Aspen Oliver and Carly Rains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.