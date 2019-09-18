Tri County High School’s annual homecoming will be Sept. 27. Pregame activities will begin at 5 p.m. in the school courtyard and the kickoff against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer will be at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming candidates will be introduced at halftime and the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned immediately after the game.
This year’s king candidates are Jacob Kapke, Cole Reedy, Dominic Smith, Krayten Uher and Bailey Waltke.
The queen candidates are Claira Janssen, Madison Kirchoff, Cassidy Kowalski, Alexx Malchow and Hannah Strein.
Kindergarteners Cale Simpson and Charlotte Gronemeyer will serve as this year’s crownbearers.
The homecoming dance will take place on Friday evening after the football game in the high school cafeteria. The dance will begin right after the game and conclude at midnight.
The theme for this year’s dance is “Out of This World” and is open to all current 9 –12 graders at Tri County High School. Admission to the dance is $8 per person.
Grades 7 –12 will also celebrate homecoming spirit week dates.
Monday will be Holiday Day, Tuesday is Tourist Day, Wednesday is Wild West Day, Thursday is Character Day and Friday is the traditional Blue and Gold Day.
The Tri County student council is coordinating the homecoming activities again this year. Advisers are Bryce Simpson and Dennis Krejci.
