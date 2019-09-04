Ten Tri County High School students enrolled in agriculture education competed in the Nebraksa State Career Development Events during the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 24 in Grand Island.
The FFA members swept the Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Dairy Products championships. Both teams earned the right to represent the Nebraska FFA in the national contests in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
Gracin Hahn, Logan Larsen, Emerson Schultis, Emily Thavenet, Nicole Vodraska and Mya Maxwell were the champion Dairy Products team. Hahn finished third with a purple ribbon and medal to pace Tri County. Larsen, Schultis and Thavenet earned purple ribbons and paced in the top 11. Vodraska brought home a blue ribbon and Maxwell received a red.
The students identified cheese samples, took an exam on milk marketing and production, identified milk off-flavor samples and evaluated milk and non-milk products.
The Dairy Cattle team used a solid performance by all members to bring home the first place plaque. Hannah Holtmeier finished in sixth place with a purple ribbon. Sophomore Brevin Damrow received a blue ribbon. Cole Siems and Gavin Weichel finished with red ribbons.
The team gave an oral presentation to a panel of judges on “Livestock Biosecurity,” took a written dairy management exam, evaluated six classes of dairy calves, heifers and cows and gave three sets of oral reasons.
Dave Barnard is the coach and adviser of the Tri County students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.