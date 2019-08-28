The Tri County FFA officers hosted an ag orientation night for junior high and ninth graders on Aug. 20 in the TC ag education department. President Alexx Malchow welcomed the students and their parents. Adviser Dave Barnard addressed upcoming events and opportunities. Nineteen students participated.
The officers conducted six learning centers for all to participate in. Cassidy Kowalski sponsored a greenhouse horticulture activity, Cole Siems set up a livestock breed identification station, Hannah Holtmeier had an animal science equipment section, Lucas Weise had the guests answer agri-business questions, Brevin Damrow offered a station on crop seed identification and Jacob Kapke conducted a tool identification center. Malchow, Kynlee Uher and Nicole Vodraska calculated scores for all the tests.
Placing first was seventh grader Pierce Damrow. Jordyn Zulaf earned the runner-up spot and in third place was August Gerlach. Other participants included Ellie Peters, Trevor Johnson, Colton Bales, Carter Siems, Kaden Vanwinkle, Colton Placek, Lucas Lewandowski, Evan Quakenbush, Kendra Caudill, Talon Caudill, Kaden Koch, Tayden Gronemeyer, Karli Scherling, Taylor Koch, Breona Meyer and John Wehrman.
