The Tri County junior officers attended the area Connecting Chapters workshop on Oct. 7.
Connecting Chapters is sponsored by the State Farm Bureau.
The Ag Literacy program is targeted at elementary students. The FFA members were trained in giving presentations, Farm Bureau programs and agriculture advocacy. Attending were Gavin Weichel, Brevin Damrow, Gracin Hahn, Emerson Schultis, Emily Thavenet, Mya Maxwell and Carter Holtmeier.
The training was held at Thayer Central High School and given by Courtney Schaardt, Farm Bureau program specialist.
