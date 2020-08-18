SueEllen Pray
Feb. 5, 1958 – Aug. 8, 2020
SueEllen Pray was born Sue Ellen Harrington, the second of twin girls and the youngest of six siblings to Jessie Clair (Zabel) and Charles Frederick Harrington in Fairbury on Feb. 5, 1958. She attended public school in Western through the eighth grade and then Tri-County Public School through high school. As a youth, Sue and sister Kay would sing in church choir. SueEllen also preformed guitar solos in churches she attended. SueEllen attended Cliff Mann School for floral design and worked at floral shops, did cake decorating and provided both cakes and floral arrangements for weddings and funerals.
She married Edwin Regennitter in 1977. They lived in Humboldt, where their daughter, Charity, was born in 1988. She worked at CR Industries in Kansas for a few years then in a bakery. In addition to her other talents, Sue was a great baker. The family looked forward to the rolls she brought to family dinners.
Sue and Ed were together for 15 years. Later, Sue moved to Bennet to be closer to her sister. Sue never like to be called SuzieQ, so she took the opportunity to change her name legally to SueEllen (one word).
On July 1, 1995, SueEllen married Bruce Pray. They spent 25 happy years together. In Bennet, SueEllen created a showplace garden and raised Cockatiels. Under the name Tiel Treasures, she raised, sold and showed Cockatiels. She brought home many trophies for her beautiful birds.
In 2019, SueEllen and Bruce, both retired, sold their home in Bennet and bought an RV making plans for two years of traveling. They had many wonderful adventures until her passing on Aug. 8, 2020.
SueEllen is survived by her husband, Bruce Pray; her daughter, Charity Regennitter of York; step-daughter, Lindsey George and husband Nate of Council Bluffs, Iowa; four step-grandchildren; her twin sister, Kay Kottas and husband Joe of Lincoln; her brothers, David Harrington and wife Debra of Western, Larry Harrington and wife Karen of Western, and Roy Harrington and wife Joyce from Crete; and sister-in-law, Pat Harrington of Tyler, Texas.
SueEllen is preceded in death by son, Thomas Paul Regennitter; her parents; and brother, Donald R. Harrington.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice, La Junta, Colorado, in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in the City Park in Western. A luncheon will follow in park. In the case of inclement weather, the memorial service will be Aug. 28.
