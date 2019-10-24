With its first district title in hand, the Wilber-Clatonia boys’ cross country team is looking ahead to state.
The Wolverines won District D1 Oct. 17 at McCool Junction with 44 team points. Second-place Cornerstone scored 70.
“Wow! I don’t know what to say,” Coach Nick Behring said. “We ran extremely well.”
WCHS had two runners finish in the top three. Dawson Hoover was second in 17:44.09 and Tommy Lokken was third in 17:44.51. Lokken ran at the front for most of the race, but Hoover caught him and a runner from Fillmore Central in the final 200 meters, Behring said.
“Both ran really well,” Behring said.
He’d hoped to see more green in the top 15, but those were the only two medalists. Logan Herndon just missed a medal in 16th place.
The district championship means the Wolverines will run at state as a team for the first time. Class D boys will run Friday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. at Kearney Country Club.
“We need to keep pushing,” Behring said. “Every place counts. We have to finish strong. Who knows what Friday will bring?”
In the girls’ race, Mikayla Pecka placed 14th to earn a place in the state field, as well.
“We knew it would be tough to qualify as a team,” Behring said. “With Mikayla, as an individual, we knew she’d be in the mix.”
Pecka crossed the finish line in 22:42.57. She ran at state as a freshman when the girls’ team qualified.
“She’s worked hard all year. I hope she does well,” Behring said.
The Class D girls’ race will be Friday at 2 p.m.
