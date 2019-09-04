The Wilber-Clatonia football team kicked off its season at home Aug. 30 with a 54-7 win over Superior.
“Things went well,” WCHS Coach Lynn Jurgens said.
He said special teams were key to the Wolverines’ win. WCHS was able to recover SHS fumbles on its first two kick-offs and had one punt return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty.
“Our special teams have been good, and I think they will be good,” Jurgens said.
Overall, he said, the win was a solid team effort.
WCHS scored 27 points in the first quarter and led 41-7 at halftime.
“We wanted to get off to a quick start,” Jurgens said.
Mitchell Thompson was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 72 yards on 10 attempts. Freshman Coy Rosentreader got the start at quarterback and played well, Jurgens said.
“We hope that can continue,” he said.
Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) will travel to Sutton Friday, Sept. 6. Jurgens said the Mustangs are big and physical and play with an attitude.
“We need to make sure we’re as physical,” Jurgens said. “Last year we couldn’t match their physicality.”
