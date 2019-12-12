Wilber-Clatonia had a good week on the hardwood, and Tri County got better. The two teams started the season Dec. 5 against each other, with WCHS winning 43-30.
“I was pleased with the start,” WCHS Coach Lucas Albrecht said. “We beat two preseason ranked teams. We really competed hard and competed together.”
TCHS Coach Jeremy Siems said three of his starters hadn’t seen significant varsity minutes, but the Trojans got better as the game progressed.
“I liked what we had,” he said.
Mitchell Thompson of WCHS led all scorers with 18 points. Lucas Weise led the Trojans with 11 points and provided a consistent presence for TCHS, Siems said.
Wilber-Clatonia picked up another win Dec. 6, beating Heartland 62-55. Thompson scored 16 for WCHS, and Luke Sykes added 15. The two had seven rebounds each, as well.
Tri County was on the road Dec. 7 and brought home a 60-30 win over Lawrence-Nelson. Cole Siems led the team with 22 points, five assists and seven steals. Weise added 10 rebounds to go with 19 points for a double double.
Coach Siems said the team showed good mental toughness to bounce back from a tough loss.
Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) was to travel to Raymond Central Dec. 12 and host Superior Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. Albrecht said both teams will challenge the Wolverines.
“We have a lot of new guys,” he said, adding that the athletes are still finding their roles and battling for playing time.
Tri County (1-1) was to travel to Wymore Friday, Dec. 13, and to Utica Saturday, Dec. 14. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’re still trying to find our chemistry,” Coach Siems said.
