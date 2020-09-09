A full week for Wilber-Clatonia’s volleyball team ended with a runner-up trophy at the Weeping Water Invitational Sept. 5.
“We had an extremely busy week that challenged the team and showed that we are growing and improving,” Coach Erin Gross said.
The Wolverines split a Sept. 1 triangular, falling to Nebraska City 25-15, 25-14 but beating Nebraska Lutheran 25-16, 25-17.
On Sept. 3, WCHS lost to Sandy Creek 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 and to Heartland 25-23, 25-17.
The Wolverines were 3-1 at Weeping Water, beating Conestoga 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, East Butler 25-12, 25-15 and Weeping Water 25-15, 25-18 before losing to Falls City Sacred Heart in the final 25-17, 25-7.
Alissa Vlasak led the attack against Conestoga with eight kills, Jera Schuerman added four ace serves.
Against East Butler, Nevaeh Honea and Schuerman had five kills each. In the Weeping Water match, Schuerman finished with five kills and 12 set assists. Vlasak put up four blocks. Abby Rezny recorded 10 set assists and 10 digs.
Wilber-Clatonia (5-5) was scheduled to play a triangular at Johnson County Central Sept. 8. The next scheduled game is a match at Malcolm Tuesday, Sept. 15.
“In the weeks to come, we need to focus on how we can get back to that positive mental space where we are all jelling and playing our best volleyball,” Gross said. “Our main focus moving forward is to continue playing with love and trust, playing your position to the best of your ability and trusting your teammate to do the same.”
(0) comments
