The Wilber-Clatonia cross country teams turned in solid performances at the Milford Invitational Sept. 10. This year’s meet was run at Doane University in Crete because of flood damage to the course at Riverside Park in Milford.
Coach Nick Behring said some of the runners were dealing with allergy-type symptoms, but everyone ran well in spite of that.
The girls’ team finished fourth, led by Mikayla Pecka’s 20th-place finish. Sierra Laschanzky was 34th, Harley Broz 37th and Aislim Martinez 40th.
Behring said all four continue to improve their times.
“Mikayla pushes right along,” he said. “Sierra ran a really good race and improves every week. Harley and Aislim ran well, too. Aislim never gives up. Her enthusiasm is so nice to have.”
The boys’ team also finished fourth and was without Tommy Lokken, who was sick, Behring said. Dawson Hoover led the way with a 10th-place finish. Behring said Lokken and Hoover usually push each other, and he was happy to see Hoover run well without his teammate.
Logan Herndon placed 19th, with Pedro Hernandez 26th and Luke Sykes 27th.
“It was where I thought we’d be,” Behring said. “I figured Malcolm would win.”
He said the Wolverines, when healthy, will be in the mix with Milford in the Southern Nebraska Conference race.
Up next for WCHS is the Fillmore Central Invitational Thursday, Sept. 19, in Geneva. Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Milford, Gothenburg and McCool Junction are among the teams scheduled to run.
“It’s another tough meet,” Behring said. “Every conference team is there except David City, so it gives us an idea of where we are.”
Races start at 5 p.m. at Hidden Hills Country Club.
