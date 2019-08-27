After a tough opener Aug. 24 in a triangular at Milford, the Wilber-Clatonia softball team fought back in game two but ended up 0-2 on the day.
The event is traditionally a quadrangular, but Conestoga was unable to participate this year because of low numbers and illness.
The Wolverines played Nebraska City to start the day and lost 14-2. NCHS pounded 15 hits against WC pitcher Tia Kreshel. Wilber-Clatonia finished with six hits in the game, led by Kreshel and Hannah Lloyd with two each. Lloyd and Alexis Tachovsky each hit a double.
In game two, Wilber-Clatonia took advantage of its opportunities early, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second for an 8-3 lead. Milford scored nine in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead and held on to win 13-10.
For WCHS, Tachovsky led the way with a 3-3 game, hitting another double and a home run. Rylee Sand, Kreshel and Alayna Steffensmeier had two hits each. Sand hit a home run, and Steffensmeier doubled.
Up next for the Wolverines is a trip to Wahoo to play Bishop Neumann Thursday, Aug. 29. After the Labor Day weekend, WCHS is back in action Tuesday, Sept. 3, at home against Milford. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
