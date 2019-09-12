Wilber-Clatonia’s volleyball team picked up its first win in its home quadrangular Sept. 3, beating Nebraska Lutheran 25-15, 21-25, 25-22.
Alissa Vlasak notched nine kills in the win, with Valerie Johnson adding seven. Vlasak also served four of the team’s nine aces and picked up 13 digs. Johnson and Kaylee Rimel recorded 11 digs each.
The evening finished with a 25-14, 25-23 loss to Crete. Nevaeh Honea put down five kills for WCHS in the match. On defense, Vlasak had eight digs.
The Wolverines dropped two in a triangular Sept. 5 at Heartland, falling to Sandy Creek 23-25, 25-9, 25-23 and Heartland 25-14, 25-21.
WCHS went 1-3 in a tournament at Weeping Water Sept. 7, beating Weeping Water 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 behind 11 kills by Vlasak. Rezny put up 30 set assists and 16 digs. Rimel added 11 digs and Honea and Johnson notched 10 each.
The team lost to Lourdes 25-15, 25-8, to East Butler 25-19, 16-25, 25-20 and to Yutan 25-13, 19-25, 25-19.
Up next for the Wolverines (2-8) was a home triangular Sept. 10. The team is next in action Tuesday, Sept. 17, at home against Malcolm.
