The Wilber Legion Seniors opened the 2020 season with a pair of wins, beating Fairfield 9-0 June 19 and BDS 11-4 June 21.
“They couldn’t be clicking better,” Coach David Zimmerman said.
As soon as practices could start, the team was on the field, practicing every day for two weeks before its first game.
Wilber scored in four of the five innings played against Fairfield, notching six hits in the game, including doubles by Cole Siems and Mason Zimmerman. Zimmerman drove in four runs, as well, including the game winner.
Also recording hits were Tyson Kreshel, Coy Rosentreader, Isaac Smith and Ridge Hoffman.
Kreshel pitched all five innings, striking out nine. Coach Zimmerman said Mason Zimmerman also made a phenomenal diving catch.
Sunday’s game against BDS had a different feel, Coach Zimmerman said.
“They are very good, well coached and very well prepared all the time,” he said. “It was a district championship-style game.”
Wilber led 3-0 after two innings against BDS but then allowed four runs in the top of the third. The offense came back to take the lead in the bottom of the inning with two runs, then added two more in the fourth and four in the sixth en route to the win.
Mason Zimmerman and Siems each doubled again, and Siems, Rosentreader and Smith had two hits each. Tyler Hooper was 1-3 with three RBIs.
Rosentreader and Siems both saw action on the mound.
Coach Zimmerman said Siems, who usually plays for Tri County, is a great addition to the team. Tri County did not field Legion teams this summer.
“We’re thankful to have him,” the coach said.
Everyone is learning their roles and settling in to them, he said.
“They’ve all contributed in a huge way,” he said. “Everyone’s playing lights out.”
Up next for Wilber (2-0) was a trip to Malcolm June 23. On Thursday, June 25, the team is scheduled to host Fairbury at 8 p.m., and a visit to BDS is on tap for Tuesday, June 30.
