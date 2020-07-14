The Wilber Legion juniors went 2-1 in their week’s games, beating Fairbury 3-1 July 10 and splitting a doubleheader with Sutton July 11. Game one went Sutton’s way 8-0, but Wilber came back to win game two 9-3.
Against Fairbury, the runs came late. Wilber took the lead with two runs in the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the sixth. Fairbury scored its run in the fifth.
Wilber finished with six hits - singles by Carter Skleba, Pedro Hernandez, Jack Zimmerman, Ashton Pulliam, Max Fitzsimmons and Zander Baker.
Pulliam got the start on the mound and struck out 10 in six innings. Skleba struck out one in his inning of work.
Game one against Sutton was a struggle, with Wilber managing just two hits, both singles. Sutton scored six runs in the second inning.
The Wilber offense got going in game two, putting up three runs in each of the first two innings.
Skleba, Tyson Kreshel, Coy Rosentreader, Owen Smith and Stone Thelen had two hits each, with Skleba and Thelen hititng soubles and Rosentreader a home run.
Isaac Smith struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Owen Smith came on in relief.
The juniors (3-6) are scheduled to host Twin River July 14 and SOS Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m.
Seniors fight
The Wilber seniors struggled to get the offense going in their 13-4 loss at Fairbury July 10. Wilber scored all four runs in the third inning on a Tyler Hooper grand slam. That tied the score at 4-4.
Fairbury came back with four runs in the bottom of the third, however, and added five in the fourth.
Hooper, Cole Siems and Isaac Smith had the hits for Wilber.
Hooper took the loss on the mound, allowing 12 runs in three inings.
Wilber gave up six runs in the sixth inning July 13 in a 10-2 loss to Beatrice. Six hits, including a bases-clearing double with two outs, led to the scoring explosion.
For Wilber, Siems, Kreshel, Ridge Hoffman and Isaac Smith singled.
Rosentreader got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings, stiking out three. Siems pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
The seniors (3-8) were to host Twin River July 14 and host SOS Sunday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m.
