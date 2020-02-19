“We had a great weekend. I don’t know if we could do any better,” Wilber-Clatonia Coach James Bates said.
The Wolverines had eight wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling tournament, thanks to their performances at the District C3 competition Feb. 14 and 15 in Oakland.
On Friday, the Wolverines were 10-3 in matches, setting themselves up well with eight in the semifinals Saturday, Bates said.
“The semis were a little rough,” he said, with WCHS wrestlers going 2-6.
The only wins came from Pedro Hernandez at 106 pounds and Colby Homolka at 138. The rest of the wrestlers had to come back through the consolation rounds.
“They responded well,” Bates said. “They had 45 minutes to get their heads back. I’m so proud of them.”
The wrestlers won all six consolation semifinal matches, earning spots at the state tournament. In the third-place matches, the Wolverines were 5-1.
Hernandez and Homolka both finished second in their weights. Miguel Jaimes (113), Nathan Patak (126), Tommy Lokken (132), Sawyer Kunc (160) and Eric Escobar (285) placed third, and Tad Moldenhauer (152) was fourth.
“All wrestled up to their potential,” Bates said.
This is the fifth time Wilber-Clatonia has had eight state qualifiers. The school record is nine, Bates said. The Wolverines will wrestle in the early session at state Thursday, Feb. 20. Matches start at 9:30 a.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
“We have a shot to win some matches,” Bates said. “Our goal is Friday night.”
Friday night is the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals. Winners in the semis make the championship match. Winners in the consolation round are assured of a medal.
