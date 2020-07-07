After a strong start to the season, the Wilber Legion seniors have hit a rough patch. The team lost to BDS 13-1 8-0 June 30 and then came up short at Tecumseh 6-4 July 2.
Against BDS, Wilber collected four hits, including doubles by Devin Homolka and Mason Zimmerman, but it wasn’t enough.
Tyson Kreshel and Tyler Hooper pitched for Wilber, combining for four strikeouts.
Coach David Zimmerman said the Wilber batters are hitting the ball, just at the defense.
“It’s super frustrating – the balls weren’t finding the gaps,” he said. “But that’s baseball.”
He said the team is waiting for one good thing to happen to spark the offense.
“Credit BDS,” Coach Zimmerman said. “They play very good baseball and make very few errors.”
At Tecumseh, the scored was tied 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, when Tecumseh scored two. Wilber’s offense went 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Mason Zimmerman was 2-4 with a double and Isaac Smith doubled. Rosentreader hit a triple.
Tyler Hooper and Cole Siems both pitched for Wilber. Hooper struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.
Coach Zimmerman said the team came ready to play but again hits didn’t find the gaps.
Wilber juniors
The juniors dropped both games last week, losing to BDS 7-3 June 30 and to Tecumseh 15-4 July 2.
Against BDS, Jack Zimmerman was 2-2, and Pedro Hernandez and Max Fitzsimmons added hits. Drew Garrison stole four bases in the game.
Pulliam struck out six batters in five innings and Zander Baker pitched an inning, as well.
“That was a hard loss for them,” Coach Zimmerman said.
One of the challenges for the juniors is playing against athletes who are older and more developed than they are, the coach said.
“We will get there. It’s part of the learning curve,” he said. “They are doing everything we ask, and that’s good to see.”
Tecumseh scored 11 runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach July 2. Wilber scored its runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Carter Skleba and Baker had two hits each, with Skleba hitting a double. Baker, Fitzsimmons and Pulliam each drove in a run.
Skleba, Fitzsimmons, Baker and Owen Smith each pitched.
The seniors (3-5) and juniors (1-5) were to travel to Fairbury Friday, July 10. The juniors will head to Sutton Saturday.
Coach Zimmerman said the team would get back to basics and work to fire on all cylinders.
“I’m happy and proud of the growth they’ve shown,” Coach Zimmerman said. “I’m thankful to coach such a great group. We will get this program going right.”
