Mason Combs and Tad Moldenhauer each scored two touchdowns Sept. 27, and the Wilber-Clatonia football team shut out Freeman 49-0.
Combs finished with 146 yards rushing on just four carries. Moldenhauer gained 72 yards on two touches.
The Wolverines held a 35-0 lead at halftime, so the clock ran continuously in the second half.
Wilber-Clatonia averaged almost 14 yards per carry for the game, gaining 291 yards on 21 attempts.
On defense, WCHS’s Mason Zimmerman and Trevor Kvasnicka each intercepted a Falcon pass. Isaac Smith and Nathan Patak recovered fumbles.
The Wolverines also sacked the Freeman quarterback six times in the game, with Coy Rosentreader recording two.
William Chica finished the night with five solo tackles and three assists. Thompson added four solo stops and three assists.
Wilber-Clatonia (3-2) will head east to Tecumseh Friday, Oct. 4, to play Johnson County Central (3-2), which is coming off a forfeit by Conestoga last week.
JCC is averaging 28.75 points per game, while Wilber-Clatonia’s defense is allowing just 9 and has shut out its last two opponents. The Wolverines are scoring 29 points per game, with the Thunderbird defense allowing 25.75.
