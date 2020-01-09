After suffering its first loss of the season during the Malcolm holiday tournament, the Wilber-Clatonia boys’ basketball team took care of business in two games last week.
WCHS defeated Thayer Central 42-39 Jan. 2 and Syracuse 60-49 Jan. 3.
“We definitely saw positives each night,” Coach Lucas Albrecht said.
The Wolverines didn’t do as well finishing their shots against Thayer Central, he said, and that came back to haunt WCHS.
“Credit Thayer for coming out and making plays,” he said. “We did some things we hadn’t been doing.”
He said WC came out with good energy but let TC hang around. The team rebounded well and played hard but didn’t always make smart decisions.
Bradyn Whittington scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Devin Homolka and Mitchell Thompson dished out four assists each.
Homolka’s shots were falling the next day against Syracuse. The junior scored 18 points and was 4-8 from three to lead the team. Thompson added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Whittington scored 11 points.
“We will take that any day,” Albrecht said.
The defense wasn’t as solid as it had been, however, he said.
Wilber-Clatonia (9-1) is slated to visit Johnson County Central Thursday, Jan. 9, and Southern Saturday, Jan. 11.
“We know January will be difficult,” Albrecht said. “We need to keep getting better and keep finding ourselves.”
