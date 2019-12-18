Wilber-Clatonia’s wrestlers had a good day at the Crete Invitational Dec. 14, winning six medals and beating some quality opponents, Coach James Bates said.
Tad Moldenhauer led the way with a silver medal at 152 pounds. He was 2-1 on the day. Nathan Patak, Tommy Lokken and Colby Homolka each finished third, with Trevor Kvasnicka placing fourth and Miguel Jaimes sixth.
“We wrestled really well and beat some good guys,” Bates said.
The Wolverines also sent eight wrestlers to a tournament at Meridian Dec. 14. Zander Baker won his weight class, and Pedro Hernandez and Isaac Smith finished second.
Wilber-Clatonia will finish its pre-Christmas schedule at the Kearney Catholic Duals Dec. 21. The field includes teams like Adams Central, Arlington and Burwell, Bates said.
“Tough competition makes us better,” he said.
