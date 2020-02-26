Two Wolverines finished the state wrestling tournament on the Class C medal stand Feb. 22. Colby Homolka earned fourth at 138 pounds, and Eric Escobar placed sixth at 285.
“We had a great weekend,” Coach James Bates said. “It couldn’t have gone much better.”
Eight wrestlers represented Wilber-Clatonia, and all won at least one match, which Bates was pleased to see.
“We beat a lot of good kids,” he said.
Homolka has been wrestling well for the last month or so and finished his season strong. Bates said he beat the wrestlers he was supposed to beat, and his losses came to the eventual champion and in the third-place match.
Escobar needed overtime in two of his matches to keep his medal hopes alive.
“Things fell our way,” Bates said.
Against Alex Miller of Logan View, Escobar gave up a reversal in the first 30-second tiebreaker period. In the second, he took Miller down to his back and got the 6-3 win. Bates said Escobar was on the receiving end of the same scenario at districts last year.
In the consolation semifinals, Escobar needed overtime again to move on for a medal.
“I think that aged me about five years,” Bates said, chuckling.
Tommy Lokken at 132 pounds also advanced to the consolation quarterfinals but lost there, finishing one match away from the medals. Bates said in his final match against Owen Lade of Battle Creek, Lokken couldn’t get his offense going.
“He had a gauntlet and he ran it,” Bates said. “He dominated some guys who were really, really good.”
Sawyer Kunc also got to the consolation quarterfinals at 160 pounds before ending his tournament.
Senior Tad Moldenhauer was able to get a win in his final state tournament, which Bates was happy to see. Nathan Patak, Pedro Hernandez and Miguel Jaimes each one a match for WCHS.
The Wolverines will graduate four – Escobar, Moldenhauer, Trevor Kvasnicka and John Hyde.
