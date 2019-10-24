The Tri County girls’ cross country team earned third place to qualify for the Class D state field. TCHS finished behind McCool Junction and Thayer Central and one point ahead of Louisville.
Andie Koch was the top finisher in fifth place in a time of 21:41.21. Ella Crawford also earned a medal with her eighth-place finish.
In the boys’ race, Logan Larson finished sixth in 18:03.96 to secure a spot at state, as well.
