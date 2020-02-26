Trojans struggle at state tournament Feb 26, 2020 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Stephanie Croston Stephanie Croston Stephanie Croston Stephanie Croston Stephanie Croston Stephanie Croston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tri County wrestlers struggled at the state tournament Feb. 20 through 22. All six who qualified were 0-2.Tri County graduates Bailey Waltke, Cole Reedy, Brandon Seibolt and Dominic Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Featured Ads 93740_SewardSmiles_SmileYouDeserve 93980_SewardCarWash_14700 94191_GoehnerVFD_SpaghettiFeed 94354_KAPromotions_HelloSpring_CraftShow Bulletin Latest News Trojans struggle at state tournament Two Wolverines medal at state wrestling Wilber-Clatonia sends eight to state tournament Six Trojans qualify for state wrestling Trojans open conference week with victories Three Wolverines win titles at conference Trojans go 2-1 in week's games WCHS comes back with wins
