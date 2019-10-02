Another game, another dominating win for the Tri County football team. This time, the Trojans shut out Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 67-0 for homecoming Sept. 27.
“We played pretty well,” Coach Brett Scheiding said. “We did a good job taking care of our responsibilities.”
He said the TC defense was able to contain the HTRS offense, allowing just 125 yards total for the game. The Titans had two weeks to prepare for the Trojans, but Scheiding said Tri County took care of business well.
“It’s not just lip service,” he said. “We’re trying to get better every play.”
The scoring started with a safety for the Trojans. Cole Siems then scored the first of his four first-half touchdowns. Lucas Weise scored twice on passes from Siems, as well.
Jack Holsing found the end zone in the third quarter, as did Gavin Weichel. Colton Bales scored the final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Scheiding said the TCHS defensive front did a nice job. Weise, Brandon Seibolt, Brevin Damrow and Brandon Beeson are able to rotate during the game and set the tone for the Trojans, the coach said.
Siems led the rushing attack with 145 yards on 13 carries. Holsing gained 123 yards on 10 attempts. Drew Garrison didn’t quite reach 100 yards, but he finished with 89 on 11 carries.
On defense, Caden Reedy led the stats with four solo tackles and four assists.
The Trojans (3-2) will face a tough test in Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (4-0) Friday, Oct. 4, at Shickley. Scheiding said the Eagles have some size and are athletic at every position. They run a lot of motion and mix the run and pass well.
“They understand their style of play,” Scheiding said. “We’ll have to pay attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.