Andie Koch won eighth place in Class D and Logan Larson just missed a medal at state cross country Oct. 25. The meet was at Kearney Country Club.
Koch led the Trojan girls’ team, which finished 10th in the standings. Koch’s time was 20:33.7.
“Andie was ready to go Friday,” Coach Ryan Clark said. “She was mentally and physically ready to run a great time.”
Clark said they tried not to overplan the race.
“We just talked about not getting caught up with the fast start and staying mentally tough,” he said. “Turns out she ran a super tough and great race. She’s a gamer, and a competitor. She’s a pretty awesome runner, I’m so happy for her!”
Ella Crawford, Taylor Koch, Madison Kirchoff and Skylar Heidemann finished out the team, placing 47th, 90th, 104th and 123rd.
Clark was happy with the 10th place team finish.
“The group made a ton of progress this year. They ran real tough at state on Friday,” he said.
Larson placed 16th in the boys’ race with a time of 17:45.7. The top 15 runners earn medals.
“We thought if he could run around a 17:40 that Logan would be right in the hunt,” Clark said. “He just missed it (a state medal) by a couple of seconds, but he ran so well it sort of takes the sting out of it. He had a great year.”
