In three games last week, the Tri County boys’ basketball team saw a little bit of everything. It edged Thayer Central 44-42 Jan. 28, lost to Lourdes Central Catholic 66-59 Jan. 31 and beat Pawnee City 72-50 Feb. 1.
Coach Jeremy Siems said the Trojans were not hitting on all cylinders against Thayer Central, but the defense stepped up and played well.
“We did just enough to win,” he said, adding that the team didn’t give up. “It’s a good learning experience.”
Cole Siems and Lucas Weise score 13 each for TCHS. Colton Jantzen added eight rebounds and three steals, and Cole Siems dished out three assists.
The Trojans were able to get the offense going against Lourdes, but the defense let them down in that game, the coach said.
“We were not as sharp at either end and committed too many turnovers,” he said. “That’s never a good recipe for success.”
The 66 points allowed tied the team’s season high. Coach Siems said the mistakes he saw in the game are easily corrected.
“Everyone felt they could have done something better,” he said. “We scored enough to get the job done. It was a bigger let-down defensively.”
The Trojans lost junior guard Logan Larson to an ankle injury on the opening tip. The coach said Larson should be back on the court soon.
With Larson on the bench, players like Jack Holsing and Carter Siems saw more playing time. Coach Siems said both are assets to the team.
“With Jack, you always know what you’ll get,” he said, pointing to Holsing’s defensive intensity.
Carter Siems has settled into his freshman season and, as he’s gotten more comfortable, he’s been able to help with ball-handling duties, taking some of that pressure off his brother, the coach said.
Cole Siems led the way with 33 points against Lourdes and was 5-14 from three-point range to go with four assists. Jantzen scored eight and picked off three steals. Weise finished with seven rebounds.
The next night, the Trojans hosted Pawnee City and got back on track, Coach Siems said. The focus was to keep the ball moving, spread the offense and make the defense move.
Tri County (12-6) was the No. 2 seed in the Pioneer Conference. It beat Sterling 73-49 Feb. 4 to advance to the semifinals, which are Thursday, Feb. 6, at Diller-Odell. TCHS will play Johnson-Brock at 7:30 p.m.
