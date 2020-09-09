The Tri County girls’ golf team hosted its home Invitational Friday at Hidden Acres Golf Course in Beatrice.
Tri County finished with a team score of 404, which earned them a second-place finish behind tournament champion Lincoln Lutheran (380). Pius X finished third with a score of 410 and Norris finished fourth with a 422.
Tri County was led by senior Ryan Sand, who placed third in the tournament with a 90. Paige Bartels and Carissa Lijewski both finished with a 102. Bartels won the scorecard tiebreaker medaling 10th while Lijewski received the 11th-place medal. Senior Haley Pearson shot a 110 and junior Taryn VanEperen shot a 116.
“We have high hopes for our season this year with a goal of qualifying for state as a team,” Coach Samantha Pfingsten said. “We are looking forward to the upcoming weeks and hope to improve specifically on short game (approach shots, chipping, and putting) as the season progresses.”
The coach said the four seniors are showing great leadership and setting the standard for the underclassmen.
A Sept. 8 dual with Seward was postponed because of weather. The Trojans were scheduled to compete at the Heartland Invitational Sept. 10, but it was canceled, as well.
The Fairbury Invitational is set for Monday, Sept. 14.
