The Tri County boys’ basketball team was 2-1 in three games last week, beating Diller-Odell 58-46, losing to Falls City Sacred Heart 57-27 and topping Johnson County Central 62-51.
Coach Jeremy Siems said he knew Sacred Heart would be a good test for his team. He said TCHS started out playing the way it wanted to, but then got away from that and the game got away from the Trojans.
Tri County started forcing shots on the offensive end, and the effect snowballed, he said.
Lucas Weise led the team with 11 points, and Colton Jantzen grabbed six rebounds.
The team came back less than 24 hours later against JCC. Siems was worried about tired legs with the short turnaround, but he didn’t see any impact.
“We got back on track, playing our style,” Siems said. “We rebounded much better.”
Jantzen drew JCC’s best player to defend and he continued to excel in that role, Siems said.
Cole Siems scored 25 to lead the team. Jantzen added 11 points, and Weise notched a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Coach Siems said the team focused on getting its post players more touches.
The Trojans (5-4) were to play at Friend Jan. 7 and travel to Fairbury Thursday, Jan. 9. The MUDECAS tournament starts Monday, Jan. 13, in Beatrice.
Coach Siems said he expected to get Friend’s best effort and hoped TCHS could focus on doing the right things. He described Fairbury as a scary team with potential to surprise people.
“We will have to work hard for it,” he said. “They will present a good challenge.”
