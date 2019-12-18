The Tri County wrestling team went 2-1 in a quadrangular at Fairbury Dec. 12 and finished fifth at North Bend Central Dec. 14 behind some highly ranked teams in Classes B and C.
"I thought we wrestled well," Coach Jerod Spahr said. "It's the best I have seen all year."
The Trojans beat Waverly 42-36 and Fairbury 54-24 but lost to Fillmore Central 46-36 in the competition at Fairbury. Drew Garrison was 3-0 with three pins at 138 pounds. Cole Reedy was also 3-0 with three pins at 145 and 152 pounds.
Spahr said the field at Saturday's tournament at North Bend was one of the toughest the Trojans will see all season. Garrison and Brandon Beeson were the team's top finishers, both placing second and going 2-1 on the day. Spahr said Beeson wasn't as relaxed in the finals as he was in the matches leading up to the championship.
Cole Reedy finished third at 145 pounds. He was 4-1 with three pins.
Danny Hess won Tri County's other medal at 195 pounds, finishing fourth on the day.
"We had quite a few in the blood and guts round, but we ran out of gas," Spahr said. "We have to overcome that."
The Trojans will finish the pre-Christmas season with duals against Auburn and Norris at Norris Thursday, Dec. 19.
